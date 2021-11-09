Nearly every Pole perceives price increase: study

According to a recent study conducted by the Public Opinion Research Centre (CBOS), the vast majority of Poles perceive an increase in prices and believe that the prices of goods and services will continue to rise in the coming year. Most of the respondents indicated that due to inflation they buy less or look for cheaper products.

The official CPI inflation reading by Statistics Poland for September was 5.9 percent, more than double the official target of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) of 2.5 percent. But in a flash estimate for October, inflation was seen even higher, at 6.8 percent.

Almost all respondents (98 pct) perceived the prices increase over the last year. At the same time, more than half of them admitted that their household incomes had not changed during this period.

“Nowadays the rise in prices is felt more than in 2008, when we last asked about it. It should be noted that in 2008 inflation was lower than it is now,” the authors of the study stressed.

For almost all respondents (92 pct), the most noticeable increase is in food prices, followed by the increase in fuel prices (67 pct) and electricity (60 pct).

According to the study, Poles have various strategies to deal with inflation. The vast majority of them (75 pct) limit their daily shopping expenses by trying to buy less or looking for cheaper products. Facing rising prices, Poles often give up larger expenses or postpone them (64 pct), reduce water, electricity and gas consumption (63 pct) and spend less on entertainment, leisure and culture (57 pct).

In addition, 43 pct of respondents admitted that due to inflation they are spending their savings on current expenses.

The survey was carried out Between October 4 and 14 on a sample of 1,161 people by using the mixed-mode procedure (55.2 pct using the Computer-Assisted Personal Interviews method, 28.9 pct – Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews and 15.9 pct – Computer-Assisted Web Interviews).