European Council president to visit Poland over migration crisis

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, will visit Poland on Wednesday to discuss the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border with the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

Michel’s spokesman, Barend Leyts, broke the news on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, but did not specify at what time the meeting would take place.

Poland’s border with Belarus is also the EU’s eastern frontier and migrants who have succeeded in crossing it often continue their journey in hope of reaching Western Europe.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants trying to cross the Polish eastern border from Belarus. Warsaw accuses Minsk of encouraging thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa to come to Belarus and storm EU borders under a false promise of easy access to the EU.