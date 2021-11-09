Polish PM accuses Kremlin of masterminding migrant crisis

The prime minister made the accusation while presenting a report on the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border in parliament on Tuesday.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has accused Moscow of pursuing an imperial policy and instigating a migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Morawiecki said that “Russia’s imperial policy is progressing and Moscow’s subsequent steps are spread over time.”

According to Morawiecki, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a mere tool in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wants to restore Russia’s global position.

“It is the first such situation in 30 years when we can say that the security and integrity of our borders are being so brutally attacked and tested,” the prime minister said.

Morawiecki also appealed for unity across the Polish political scene, saying politicians should forget “who is from a left-wing, right-wing, liberal, conservative or any other party.”

“Although the Sejm (lower house of parliament – PAP) is a place where different positions are subject to dispute, today only one interest should dominate here, the national interest of Poland,” he said.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said that Poland was being subjected to a hybrid war from the east, whose aim was to stir up internal conflicts and create rifts in Polish society.

“The aim is to create as big an internal conflict as possible among Poles, politicians, and to polarise us,” Kaminski said. “For us to jump down one another’s throats, fight and show our weakness in a situation of danger.”

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused the government of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, of bringing migrants from the Middle East and Africa, and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.