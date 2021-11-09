Lithuania tightens state of emergency amid influx of migrants

The Lithuanian Seimas (lower house of the country’s parliament) has decided, in an extraordinary procedure, that the current state of emergency in Lithuania’s border zone with Belarus and centres for migrants will be tightened from Wednesday.

The draft on the matter, submitted on Tuesday by the Lithuanian government, was supported by 122 out of 141 deputies. One person voted against.

“The parliament and the government have already taken steps to bring the situation under control, but unfortunately they are not enough today,” Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, the speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, stressed.

She pointed out that “taking into account the recent hybrid attacks by the Belarusian regime against Poland and their organised and mass character… the aggravation of the state of emergency is necessary.”

The stricter state of emergency will apply directly in the country’s border zone with Belarus and five kilometres deep into Lithuanian territory. New restrictions will also be imposed on centres for migrants. Their residents’ right to correspondence and telephone calls will be limited, with the exception of the possibility to address state institutions and bodies.

Border protection will also be strengthened and vehicle traffic in the border area will be limited.

Due to the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, Lithuania introduced a state of emergency across the entire country in early July in order to simplify legal procedures and facilitate the involvement of additional funds.

Ingrida Šimonytė, Prime Minister of Lithuania, emphasised that Vilnius is introducing a stricter state of emergency for the first time since the country regained independence.

According to the data, over 4,200 people have illegally crossed the Lithuanian-Belarusian border this year.