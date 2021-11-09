Security and integrity of our borders are under brutal attack: PM

We are dealing not only with violence on our eastern border, but with a staged performance aimed at introducing chaos in the European Union. We have to be prepared for “ongoing strikes” from the East and a policy that may be long-lasting, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, while informing the parliament about the situation on the border with Belarus.

“Today, on this special day, in such an important meeting, we should forget about who is from the left, right, who is from the liberal, conservative, left-wing or other party. One reason should prevail here today – the raison d’état of Poland,” PM stated.

The head of government stressed that the security of the eastern border is being violated “in a very brutal manner” and it is “the first such situation in 30 years when we can say that the security and integrity of our borders has been so brutally attacked and tested.”

According to the Polish PM, Alyaksandr Lukashenka is merely a performer of tasks commissioned by the Russian president Vladimir Putin, who waged hybrid warfare to rebuild Russia’s international position. De-stabilising the situation in the NATO states is an element of this policy.

He pointed out that more and more coordinated flights from the Middle East land in Belarus.

“We are all aware that it was Alyaksandr Lukashenka who brought tens of thousands of people to Belarus and moved these groups, sometimes by force, to the border. It is Lukashenka’s responsibility to ensure that these people return to their homes, where they belong,” the Polish PM stated.

The prime minister also referred to the presence of Frontex at the border. “With all due respect to this institution, we have nearly 15,000 Border Guard officers, including about 13,000 soldiers. Do you know how many Frontex officers there are to defend the EU’s borders? Less than a thousand officers. This is not the real help that some of you have called for,” he added.

PM Morawiecki thanked all the uniformed services that are protecting the Polish border, as well as for signs of solidarity and support from the international community.

“We must be prepared for the unknown and take into account risks that we have not yet imagined. We need unity now, and we owe it to past generations who shed blood. We owe it to Poland,” PM Morawiecki said, in the context of the upcoming Independence Day.

According to the government’s information, there are about 3,000-4,000 migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border. On Tuesday, the situation near the Kuźnica border crossing stabilised, there were no mass attempts to breach it.