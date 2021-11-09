We need political, not physical help on border with Belarus: President

“We have sufficient forces and resources to physically protect the border, but we need support at the political level and we count on the support of our neighbours,… the EU and NATO,” President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday after meeting with Slovakia’s President Zuzana Čaputová in Bratislava.

“We are ready to help, if necessary, our Lithuanian neighbours, should this hybrid attack spread to their border with Belarus,” the President declared.

Andrzej Duda reported that on Monday he also spoke with the presidents of Estonia, Georgia and Ukraine, as well as with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition.

“Everyone had an absolutely unequivocal position… that this border must be defended at all costs, this migration pressure must be resisted, the Belarusian regime must not be allowed to succeed, because it will be fatal not only for our countries, but for the entire EU,” he stressed.

The President also noted that he had assured his Slovakian counterpart that “all who need help receive this help from Poland.”

“We are trying to ensure that our humanitarian aid reaches those who stay in Belarus, those migrants,” he said, pointing out that Poland sent humanitarian aid convoys to the border with Belarus, which were not admitted to the country by the ruling regime.

At the press conference after the meeting, the President of Slovakia emphasised that she expressed her support for Poland amid the border crisis, but also pointed to the need to “deal with the worsening humanitarian situation” there.

On Monday morning, the media reported a large group of migrants heading towards the border with Poland. In the afternoon, the Ministry of the Interior and Administration announced that an attempted illegal crossing by a large group of people had been prevented. Further attempts to cross the border took place later on Monday, as recordings showed how a group of migrants destroyed the border fortifications, throwing logs on them.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 30,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been stopped since August. Moreover, the Polish police detained over 230 smugglers of illegal immigrants and over 4,300 people who have already been transported into the EU.

Over 9,000 Polish soldiers are already on duty at the border and according to Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish Defense Minister, the number is soon going to rise to 10,000.

Moreover, the Minister of the Interior Mariusz Kamiński announced that construction of a permanent barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border will soon commence.