Poland’s Independence March to go ahead with official state backing

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The head of the Office for Veterans and Repressed Persons has said that Poland’s disputed annual Independence March will be held as an official state event this year.

Previous Independence Marches through Warsaw were blighted by far-right violence, and became a high-profile spectacle for ultra-nationalist groups.

This prompted Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, to push for it to be banned this year. But having it declared a state event appears to have sidestepped attempts to have the march stopped.

“Faced with the incomprehensible decision of the Warsaw mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, to refuse the Independence March’s legality, I have made a decision to grant the ceremony a formal status pursuant to Article 2m clause 1 of the Law on Assemblies,” Jan Jozef Kasprzyk said in a Tuesday statement sent to PAP.

Kasprzyk wrote the anniversary of regaining independence “is a reason for Poles to be proud, and the celebration of November 11 was always an occasion to demonstrate patriotism.”

He added that “this was also the case during the tragic times of the German and Soviet occupation, and during the communist enslavement, when Poles were forbidden to manifest their attachment to the idea of independence.”

“Today, in the face of the situation on the Polish border (with Belarus – PAP), the demonstration of our patriotism has acquired special significance,” he added.

Two courts have already banned this year’s Independence March, which would have normally put an end to the dispute.

But last Friday, Zbigniew Ziobro, the country’s prosecutor general and also the justice minister, decided to bring an extraordinary appeal before the Supreme Court, requesting the decision prohibiting the registration of the march as a cyclical assembly to be revoked. He argued the ban on the Independence March “has restricted the constitutional freedom of assembly.”

However, on Monday the Court of Appeal in Warsaw said that Ziobro’s motion had been dismissed.

Robert Bakiewicz, an Independence March organiser, has already said the march will take place regardless of court decisions.

In 2020, the Warsaw mayor banned the march due to epidemic reasons and his decision was upheld by two court decisions.

However, nationalists ignored the rulings and organised the event anyway, which was once again marked by violence and fighting between far-right demonstrators and the police, with some property damaged.