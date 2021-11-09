Marek Magierowski nominated as Polish ambassador to US

“Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau submitted the nomination of Marek Magierowski to become the Ambassador of Poland to the United States,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on social media on Tuesday.

Marek Magierowski given green light to become Ambassador to US

Marek Magierowski was born in 1971. He graduated from Hispanic studies, after which he worked for over 20 years as a reporter, editor and publicist. In October 2015, he ended his journalistic career and started working at the President’s Office. From 2018, he was the Polish ambassador to Israel.

In August, Polish authorities decided he should not return to Israel as a result of a diplomatic dispute over the Polish restitution law. His position as ambassador to Israel ended on Sunday, November 7.

At the beginning of October, the parliamentary foreign affairs committee spoke about him favourably as a possible Polish ambassador in Washington. When he takes his new position he will be replacing Piotr Wilczek, who has been in office since November 2016.

