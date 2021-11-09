Tennis: Świątek to face Sabalenka, Sakkari, Badosa in WTA Finals group stage

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Greek Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa from Spain will be Iga Świątek’s group rivals in the WTA Finals tournament starting on Wednesday in Guadalajara, Mexico – an event with the the eight best players of the year, concluding the season.

The second group of the masters tournament consists of the Czech representatives: Barbora Krejčíková, Karolína Plíšková, Spanish player Garbiñe Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

The players will first compete in two groups with the peer-to-peer system. The top two of both groups will advance to the semi-finals and then they will compete for a place in the final, scheduled for November 17.

Świątek has scores to settle with both Sakkari and Badosa. The Greek woman eliminated her in the quarter-finals of this year’s French Open, and later in the semi-finals in Ostrava, the Czech Republic. In turn, the Spaniard knocked the Pole out in the 1/16 finals of the Tokyo Olympic games.

Sabalenka is the runner-up in the world ranking and following the withdrawal of Australian Ashleigh Barty is the highest-ranked tennis player in the tournament. Świątek has never had the opportunity to compete against the Belarusian.

The exact schedule has not yet been published by the organisers, but it is known that Świątek will play her first match on Thursday. She will be the second Pole in history – after Agnieszka Radwańska – to appear in the WTA Finals. For the first time, however, Poland has a representative in both women’s and men’s events.

Hubert Hurkacz will compete in the ATP Finals tournament in Turin, which begins on November 14, sealing his spot with a strong showing in the Paris Masters 1000. Just like Świątek, the Wrocław-born player will make his debut in the Finals event.

The hard-court competition in Mexico will be the venue for the women’s finals, with valuable ranking points at stake. There are also grand financial benefits, with USD 5 mln in the prize pool.