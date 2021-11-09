Poland will protect eastern border, president pledges

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland is determined to protect its border from “attacks by the Belarusian regime”, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said on Tuesday.

Duda was speaking after a special National Security Council meeting devoted to the migration crisis now gripping Poland’s border with Belarus.

“We are monitoring the situation and will protect the border,” Duda said.

“The Belarusian regime is attacking the Polish border, and attacking the EU border, in an unprecedented manner by pushing migrants whom it de-facto invited to Belarus and then pushed them to the border.”

He also appealed to Poland’s politicians to refrain from exploiting the border events for political ends.

Poland has blamed the crisis on the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, which it says is deliberately pushing the migrants into Poland to destabilise the EU.

Up to 4,000 migrants are now camped on the Belarusian side of the border.