CJEU starts hearing on Turow open-cast mine

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has begun its hearing on the case of the Turow lignite mine, near the Czech border.

In September the same court imposed a daily fine on Poland of EUR 500,000 for failing to suspend operations at the mine.

The Czech Republic filed a complaint with the court owing to fears that the mine threatens their ground-water supplies.

Despite the CJEU issuing an injunction in May calling for the suspension of work at the mine, operations continued with the Polish government arguing that it supplies a power plant at Turow, which is important to the security of both national and European energy supplies.

Both the mine and the power plant are owned by the Polish state-controlled energy company PGE.

Poland is trying to reach a bilateral agreement with the Czech Republic, the latest round of talks was held in Prague on Friday.