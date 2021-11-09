Green light for Poland’s Independence March after official state backing

The head of the Office for Veterans and Repressed Persons, Jan Józef Kasprzyk, said that Poland’s annual Independence March will be held as an official state event this year, which ends the dispute about the march possibly being banned this year.

Warsaw City Hall pushed for the March to be banned this year. But having it declared a state event appears to have sidestepped attempts to have it stopped.

“Faced with the incomprehensible decision of the Warsaw mayor, Rafał Trzaskowski, to refuse the Independence March’s legality, I have made a decision to grant the ceremony a formal status pursuant to Article 2m clause 1 of the Law on Assemblies,” Jan Józef Kasprzyk said in a Tuesday statement sent to the Polish Press Agency.

Mr Kasprzyk wrote that the anniversary of regaining independence “is a reason for Poles to be proud, and the celebration of November 11 has always been an occasion to demonstrate patriotism”.

He added that “this was also the case during the tragic times of the German and Soviet occupation, and during the communist enslavement, when Poles were forbidden to manifest their attachment to the idea of independence”.

“Today, in the face of the situation on the Polish border, the demonstration of our patriotism has acquired special significance,” he stressed.

Two courts have already banned this year’s Independence March, which would have normally put an end to the dispute.

However, last Friday, Zbigniew Ziobro, the country’s prosecutor general and Justice Minister, decided to bring an extraordinary appeal before the Supreme Court, requesting the decision prohibiting the registration of the march as a cyclical assembly to be revoked. He argued the ban on the Independence March “has restricted the constitutional freedom of assembly”.

On Monday the Court of Appeals in Warsaw said that the minister’s motion had been dismissed.

Robert Bakiewicz, an Independence March organiser, already stated that the march would take place regardless of the court’s decision.



In 2020, the Warsaw mayor banned the march due to epidemic reasons and his decision was upheld by two court decisions. However, the decision was ignored and the event took place anyway.

Last year, the police clashed with far-right demonstrators causing damage to public and private property.