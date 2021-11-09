Migrants told to use children in attempts to cross border

The Belarusian security services are telling migrants how to use children to help them cross the border and to put pressure on the Polish authorities, a senior Polish security official said on Tuesday.

Stanislaw Zaryn, the director of Poland’s National Security Department, tweeted that “in Belarus’s actions against Poland, the information war plays a huge role,” adding that Belarus is trying to pressure Poland into opening a migration route.

“Children and women are mainly used as part of psychological activities,” he said.

“Migrants receive instructions, such as the attached instructions, on how to use children to try to cross the border. ‘Take the children, hug them, look dirty and tired’,” wrote Zaryn.

He added that other instructions relate to the use of children for the production of propaganda material. “Friends in the forest need a child who can comment on videos that will be sent to organisations.

“This is how the Belarusian services play with our emotions.”