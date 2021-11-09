Online schooling possible in areas bordering Belarus, edu min says

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Polish pupils in the areas bordering Belarus will be able to be schooled from home due to the escalating migrant crisis in the region, the education minister has announced.

Areas adjacent to the Polish border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2 owing to the crisis, and on Monday Polish border guards, police and soldiers stopped several attempts by migrants to force their way into the country from Belarus.

“In the counties neighbouring Belarus, there will be an opportunity to switch to distance learning due to the situation on the border,” Przemyslaw Czarnek, the education minister, told a press conference on Tuesday.