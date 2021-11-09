EU toughens visa process for Belarus officials over migrant crisis

European Union governments partially suspended on Tuesday a visa facilitation deal for Belarusian officials in response to a “hybrid attack” that Brussels says Minsk is waging by pushing migrants across its borders with Poland and Lithuania.

“This decision is a response to the ongoing hybrid attack launched by the Belarusian regime,” said the statement from the EU Council, which represents the bloc’s member states. The sanctions are aimed to affect Belarusian officials, and not complicate existing visa procedures for ordinary citizens.

Thousands of migrants were camped out near the Belarusian border with Poland in freezing overnight temperatures, as Polish authorities braced on Tuesday for further clashes with people attempting to breach the frontier. Some used logs, spades and other tools on Monday to try to break down a border fence, escalating the months-long crisis.

Poland and other European Union member states accuse Belarus of encouraging illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross the border into the EU in revenge for sanctions that the EU put on Minsk over multiple cases of human rights abuse.