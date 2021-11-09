Watch latest reports on migration crisis on PolandIN’s streaming service

Due to the tense situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, PolandIN will dedicate its entire streaming service to the migration crisis incited by the Belarusian regime and provide the latest reports as well as interviews with experts on the matter. The service is available on TVP Stream, YouTube and on polandin.com.

With thousands of migrants ready to try and force the Polish-Belarusian border with the help of the Belarusian regime and president Alyaksandr Lukashenka looking for opportunities to transport more migrants to Minsk for the same purpose, Poland and the whole EU are looking at a long term escalation of the border crisis.

Belarus started using migrants as the means to implement hybrid attacks after the EU introduced sanctions against state-owned enterprises, oligarchs and state officials close to Lukashenka. The sanctions were introduced in connection with the rigged 2020 presidential elections in Belarus and the subsequent crackdown on oppositionists and independent journalists by the Lukashenka regime.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 30,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been stopped since August. Moreover, the Polish police detained over 230 smugglers of illegal immigrants and over 4,300 people who have already been transported into the EU.

Over 9,000 Polish soldiers are already on duty at the Polish-Belarusian border, and according to Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish Defence Minister, the number is soon going to rise to 10,000.

Moreover, the Minister of the Interior Mariusz Kamiński announced that construction works of a permanent barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border would soon commence.