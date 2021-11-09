Poland reports 13,644 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 220 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 13,644 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 220 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 7,316 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 11,010 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 10,221 recorded the day prior, including 914 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,477 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 381,895 people are under quarantine. So far 2,758,458 people have recovered.