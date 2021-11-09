Gov’t reports multiple rise in weekly Covid infections

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

This week’s Covid infection figures could be 2-3 times above the previous week’s, a health ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz said the rise would probably be closer to three times higher, and said that a temporary hospital at Warsaw’s National Stadium will reopen this month.

On 2 November Poland recorded 4,514 new Covid infections and nine deaths from the disease.