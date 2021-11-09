CJEU commences trial on Turów lignite mine

On Tuesday morning, the trial following the complaint brought by the Czech Republic against Poland regarding the Turów lignite mine began before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in Luxembourg.

The Turów lignite mine and power plant are owned by the state-owned Polish Energy Group (PGE). In 2020, the then Polish Climate and Environment Minister, Michał Kurtyka, extended the license for lignite mining in the Turów mine for another six years, until 2026 which prompted a reaction from the Czech Republic.

In February, the Czech Republic filed a complaint against Poland regarding the extension of the Turów lignite mine to the CJEU together with a request to apply the so-called interim measures, i.e. an order to suspend production. The Czech side believes that the expansion of the mine threatens the access to water for the inhabitants of Liberec, who also complain about noise and dust related to the exploitation of lignite.

On May 21, the CJEU acceded to the Czech Republic’s request and ordered Poland to immediately suspend mining in the Turów mine until a substantive decision was made.

On September 20, the deputy head of the CJEU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision imposing a daily penalty of EUR 500,000 on Poland for the non-implementation of interim measures and the failure to stop lignite mining at the Turów mine.

According to Wojciech Ilnicki, the head of the Inter-Enterprise Committee of KWB Turów Solidarity trade union, “the accusations of the Czech side are unsubstantiated,” and they are not confirmed by any independent findings.

He added that if the judges presented a purely substantive approach at the hearing, the verdict would have to be favourable to Poland.

Poland prompted robust negotiations with the Czech side resulting in 18 distinct attempts to reach an agreement, with the last one still continuing since Friday.