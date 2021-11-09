Poland will defend peace in Europe together with Nato and EU, PM says

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Poland will defend Europe against Belarusian threats to its stability, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister said after migrants tried many times to force their way across the Polish-Belarusian border on Monday.

Thousands of migrants massed near the Polish-Belarus border on Monday, as part of a policy the Polish authorities claim has been orchestrated by Minsk.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused Belarus of bringing migrants from the Middle East and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.

On Tuesday Poland closed its Kuznica border crossing with Belarus.

Morawiecki took to Twitter on Monday to write that “This hybrid attack by the (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime is aimed at all of us.”

“Sealing the Polish border is in our national interest, but today the stability and security of the whole EU is under threat,” he said.

“We will not be intimidated and we will defend peace in Europe with our partners from Nato and the EU,” he added.

The Polish defence ministry said on Monday afternoon that the Polish security services had managed to withstand the first attempts by the migrants to break through the frontier.

Up to 4,000 migrants are now camped on the Belarusian side of the border.

Since January, the Polish Border Guard has thwarted nearly 30,000 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border.

Poland introduced a state of emergency along the Belarusian border owing to the increasing numbers of migrants crossing into Poland from Belarus.