Caritas Poland steps-up aid programme for border area migrants

The director of the Catholic charity Caritas Polska told PAP that it will set up “Tents of Hope” aid points for migrants in the border parishes of the Archdiocese of Bialystok.

The organisation also plans to hold a fundraising day to raise money to help migrants.

Father Marcin Izycki said that since the beginning of the migration crisis on the border, Caritas has provided migrants with aid worth about PLN 1 million (EUR 218,000).

In response to the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, President of the Polish Episcopal Conference, issued a special appeal to help migrants, and asked for the organisation of a nationwide fundraising event to take place on November 21.

He announced that “the funds collected during this collection will be allocated, through Caritas Polska, to finance aid activities in border areas during the migration crisis and the process of long-term integration of refugees who decide to stay in Poland”.

Father Izycki told PAP that the organisation is trying to help people in need, regardless of their age, origin, beliefs or religion.

“We have responded to the crisis on our eastern border from the very beginning,” he said. “In order to identify the needs, I visited Father Jerzy Seczek, director of Caritas of the Archdiocese of Bialystok, at the border.”

He added that constant support in the form of material assistance: food, clothes, hygiene products, nappies and toys for children has been provided to Centres for Foreigners located in Poland, Caritas branches and Border Guard posts for the last two months.

He said that the funds collected during the nationwide collection on November 21 will be allocated "to finance Caritas Polska's aid activities in the border areas during the migration crisis and the process of long-term integration of refugees who decide to stay in Poland".