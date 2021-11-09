COVID-19: 13,644 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 13,644 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,125,179 including 288,741 still active. The number of active cases increased from 280,449 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 220 new fatalities. 58 died from COVID-19 alone and 162 due to comorbidities. The death toll in Poland is now at 77,980.

According to the ministry, 381,895 people are quarantined and 2,758,458 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 288,741 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 39,469,339 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,059,964 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 914 out of 1,477 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 251,189,986 coronavirus cases, 5,073,937 deaths and 227,416,693 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 47,453,950, India has the second most with 34,374,455 cases and Brazil third with 21,886,077.