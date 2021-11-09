Poland closes border crossing to Belarus

Poland closed its Kuznica border crossing with Belarus on Tuesday morning after numerous attempts by migrants to break through the border on Monday.

The checkpoint will remain closed indefinitely in both directions for passenger and freight traffic.

Border guards announced the closure on Monday evening and advised travellers to use alternative checkpoints in Terespoland Bobrowniki.

Officials have said that the Kuznica crossing had to be closed because the Belarusian side had failed to take any steps to prevent large groups of migrants moving towards the Polish border.

On Monday a deputy interior minister said that the closure of the Kuznica crossing was a security measure to protect civilian traffic from possible threats connected to the crisis.

Up to 4,000 migrants are now camped on the Belarusian side of the border.

Poland has blamed the crisis on the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, which it says is deliberately pushing the migrants into Poland in a move to destabilise the EU.

On Tuesday local police said there had been no overnight incidents on the border.