There may be up to 15,000 migrants in Belarus: Official

“Our estimates suggest that there are as many as 12,000 to 15,000 migrants recently brought into Belarus,” Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for the Minister Coordinator of Special Services said during an interview with a Polish radio broadcaster on Tuesday. “We estimate that on Monday there could be around 4,000 of them near our border,” he added.

The spokesman said that last night could be described as calm. “Our assessment is that we are dealing with a long-term escalation of the border crisis. We know that the migrants who were brought to the very border, mainly in the vicinity of Kuźnica Białostocka (eastern Poland), set up camps,” he said. “We expect that the pressure of their actions, right at our border, will be carried out for many days, if not longer,” Mr Żaryn stressed.

He also pointed out that these migrants are under a strong Belarusian influence, with the authorities dividing them into different groups that will probably be enlarged by more migrants coming from Minsk to the Polish-Belarusian border.

The spokesman said that Alyaksandr Lukashenka is looking for more and more opportunities to transport people to Minsk. “Moscow is one of the transport hubs that is used to power the migration route, similarly to the airports in Damascus, Beirut or Dubai. All these airports are involved in transporting people to Belarus,” he emphasised.

“Unfortunately, we do not expect Lukashenka to change his tactics. He will still be interested in gathering huge masses of people in order to destabilise the borders of the European Union,” Mr Żaryn noted.

Due to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, from Tuesday 7 am, local time, until further notice, border traffic at the road crossing in Kuźnica Białostocka was suspended for both freight and passenger traffic.