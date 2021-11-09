Furniture industry is in debt for over EUR 27 mln

“The debt of the furniture industry increased by 17 percent during the pandemic to over PLN 125.6 million,” according to the data of the National Debt Register (KRD) of the Economic Information Bureau.

According to the KRD, on average one furniture company has almost PLN 37.600 (EUR 8,200) to pay off. The most indebted enterprise in this industry is a general partnership from central Poland, which has to settle accounts with creditors for almost PLN 3.3 million (EUR 720,000).

The debt of entrepreneurs involved in the production of furniture increased by over PLN 15 million (EUR 3.27 mln) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies that sell ready-made wardrobes, tables or sofas increased their debt by over PLN 3 million (EUR 650,000). In total, the furniture industry has over PLN 125.6 million (EUR 27.38 mln) in debt.

Andrzej Kulik, an expert of Rzetelna Firma cooperating with KRD, admitted that Polish furniture manufacturers are competitive on the foreign market mainly for price reasons. Analysts recalled that since 2016 the sale of furniture abroad had been steadily increasing. In 2020, Polish manufacturers exported furniture worth a total of over EUR 233 billion (EUR 50.8 bln). This result gave the domestic furniture industry 4th place in the global supply market.

Mr Kulik indicated that the cost of transporting components, mainly from China, also increased. Kulik referred to the calculations of B + R Studio, which show that the price of energy increased by 60 percent and salaries on average by 16 percent, which will have a negative impact on the functioning of the entire sector.

He added that companies that have financial reserves would be able to survive this difficult time. Big players also find it easier to negotiate prices with suppliers, because they order more and are often among strategic customers. Small entrepreneurs, who usually have neither set aside cash nor arguments to negotiate prices, are in a worse situation.

According to KRD data, enterprises from the furniture industry have the greatest difficulties with paying instalments for loans, leasing or insurance. Their liabilities to financial and insurance companies account for 64 percent of the value of the entire debt and amount to PLN 80 million (EUR 17.44 mln). Wholesale companies, mainly material suppliers, are second in line after payments. The furniture industry owes them over PLN 11 million (EUR 2.4 mln).