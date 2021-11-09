Belarus undermines peace and security of Europe: US official

“As long as the regime in Belarus refuses to respect its international obligations and commitments, undermines the peace and security of Europe, and continues to repress and abuse people seeking nothing more than to live in freedom, we will continue to pressure Lukashenka and will not lessen our calls for accountability,” Ned Price, US State Department spokesman said during a press briefing on Monday.

Shots fired on Belarusian side of border: report

He added that “the United States strongly condemns the Lukashenka regime’s political exploitation and coercion of vulnerable people, and the regime’s callous and inhumane facilitation of irregular migration flows across its borders. We call on the regime to immediately halt its campaign of orchestrating and coercing irregular migrant flows across its borders into Europe”.

In conclusion, the State Department spokesman stressed that “the United States will continue to stand by Poland, and all of our partners in Europe, who have been threatened by Belarus’s unacceptable actions”.

“It is the first time in modern history that an authoritarian regime uses people as a weapon to destabilise the EU border as an answer to our collective decision to sanction Mr Lukashenka,” deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said during an interview with CNN, a US commercial news broadcaster.

The minister added that the migrants know that they are going to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally but they are assured by the Belarusian regime that after they cross it they will be sent to Germany. “For Mr Lukashenka, for the Belarussian regime they are unfortunately just bullets in his political, hybrid operation against Poland, against the EU and against NATO,” the minister stressed.

The last time Washington imposed sanctions on Belarus, simultaneously with the United Kingdom and Canada, was in August. The sanctions list included two large state-owned enterprises, some oligarchs and state officials close to Lukashenka.