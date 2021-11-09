Half of examined pupils have problems with myopia: expert

“Half of the children we examine have problems with myopia. These data are alarming, because we originally estimated this could be 20-30 percent of pupils,” said ophthalmologist prof. Robert Rejdak, whose team carried out the “Good Vision” screening testing programme in children under the National Programme for Supporting Pupils after Pandemic.

He said that mainly the eye’s accommodative effort i.e. the process of adjusting the eye to view objects at different distances is being degraded. “To a large extent, it is caused by remote learning, the effect of which is exacerbated by using smartphones, writing text messages or messages on various messengers, because in doing so we deal with small fonts that children are staring at on the screen,” he pointed out.

Staying at home for a long time and not coming into contact with natural light also had a negative impact on the eyes. The professor also indicated that during the pandemic, parents skipped eye examinations of their children due to fear of infection.

He warned that myopia and other refractive dysfunctions involve a process in which children do not properly develop their “visual pathway” function in the brain, which can lead to amblyopia. “If we do not react until the age of 10-12, it will cause permanent visual impairment in adulthood. Then the child is doomed to amblyopia, or disability for the rest of his life,” Prof. Robert Rejdak noted. He added that myopia increases the incidence of cataracts, glaucoma, maculopathy and retinal detachment in adulthood.

In order to reverse this trend, parents must be educated. “There should be 2-3 hours in natural light and limiting the use of smartphones. The point is to let our eyes rest from electronic equipment, then we also naturally look into the distance. The role of natural light is proven to be the most important factor in preventing the development of myopia,” emphasised the ophthalmologist.

He also recommended the “3 to 1 rule”, which means that if we work for 30 minutes, the next 10 minutes we should let our eyes rest and look, for example, out the window, into the distance, at the green. He also put emphasis on specialised tests.

The “Good Vision” screening tests will cover 1000 children in total from grades I-III from the Lubelskie provinces (Eastern Poland). They are carried out in schools with the use of top-class equipment and technology. Refraction tests are performed on-site, and in selected cases at an ophthalmology clinic, e.g. eye image assessment on the basis of digital photos, their results will be processed with the use of artificial intelligence technology.