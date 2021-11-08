Volunteers urgently needed for annual charity campaign

The 21st edition of the “Noble Gift” nationwide charity is scheduled to begin on Saturday, November 13. As emphasised by the organisers of the campaign, volunteers to participate in it are urgently needed.

The charity event begins with families that need help contacting its organisers. After verification, these families are registered in a database from which they can be selected by the donors.

Then, people that are willing to help pick families of their choice and buy what they need most.

The database for the families in need will be published in a few days. The entire campaign will end in a month.

As the campaign’s organiser, the “Spring” association, emphasised, a lot of help would be needed to carry out the task smoothly and volunteers are still in high demand.

In 2020, the total value of the material help prepared by the volunteers of the association for over 14,000 families in need exceeded PLN 51 mln (EUR 11.1 mln).

More information about the “Noble Gift” can be found here.