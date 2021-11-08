Polish manufacturer delivers 2 launchers as part of air defence programme

“The Huta Stalowa Wola Inc (HSW) manufactured and delivered in October 2021 two complete M903 launchers, which are part of the “Vistula” anti-aircraft defence systems” the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), to which HSW belongs, announced on Monday.

The task is carried out on the basis of a subcontract within the framework of a contract concluded by the US government with Raytheon Technologies in 2018, following the Polish-US deal for Patriot sets for Poland. Raytheon is the manufacturer and supplier of the Patriot systems selected as the backbone of the “Vistula” medium-range air defence system being implemented in Poland.

“The cooperation of the Polish-American defense industries in this programme translates into a generational leap in the ability of the Polish Armed Forces to defend the Polish skies,” Sebastian Chwałek, the PGZ’s CEO, said.

“These are the first M903 Patriot missile launchers manufactured by HSW Inc. I hope that the first launchers manufactured in Poland will soon be used by military units,” Bartłomiej Zając, the CEO of HSW, stressed, adding that the company is “a good and reliable partner for the American side.”

As the PGZ announced, another two M903 launchers are being integrated and tested at the HSW. Their delivery is planned for the end of 2021.

The “Vistula” programme has been divided into two phases. The value of the contract concluded under the first of them amounted to USD 4.75 bn.

The programme provides for the acquisition of medium-range air defense missile sets with a network-centric communication and command system. In the first phase of the programme, Poland will acquire 2 Patriot batteries (16 launchers) in a configuration with PAC-3 MSE missiles and the IBCS battlefield management system.