Lithuania calls on EU to tighten sanctions against Belarusian regime

Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, called on the EU to tighten sanctions against the Minsk regime and “blacklist the Belarusian airports that the regime uses to organise irregular migration.” The minister discussed this on Monday with Josep Borrell, the head of EU diplomacy.

“The escalating tension on the Polish border is yet another proof that the Belarusian regime is already moving towards active offensive and provocative actions,” the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a communique, quoting Mr Landsbergis.

The minister stressed that “the Belarusian regime continues to use its airports to organise illegal migration,” adding that “Europe cannot delay any longer… and must react immediately and tighten its sanctions.”

“All airlines of the world should understand that they cooperate with the criminal regime by flying to Belarus,” he stressed.

Due to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė convened a meeting on Monday with the participation of representatives of ministries, law enforcement agencies and special services.

According to Rasa Jakilaitienė, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian Prime Minister, the situation on the border with Poland and the possible escalation of the situation on the border with Lithuania were discussed. She pointed out that the algorithms for the operation of Lithuanian services were also discussed and steps were agreed to mobilise support from the international community.

On Monday, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry proposed tightening of the state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus. A decision was also made to change the distribution of the armed forces on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, on Monday addressed the topic of sanctions against Belarus.

“I call for approval of extended sanctions, possible sanctions on third country airlines involved,” she wrote on social media, stressing that “Belarus must stop putting people’s lives at risk”

Belarus must stop putting people’s lives at risk.

I spoke to @MorawieckiM @IngridaSimonyte @krisjaniskarins

I call for approval of extended sanctions, possible sanctions on third country airlines involved.

We also want to prevent a humanitarian crisis and ensure safe returns

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 8, 2021

Dominika Ćosić, Brussels correspondent of the Polish public broadcaster TVP reported that next Monday, the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus would probably be announced.