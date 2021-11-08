Imprisoned former Georgian president transferred to hospital

The imprisoned former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike, was transferred from the prison in Rustavi to the hospital, local media reported on Monday.

The apsny.ge website wrote, referring to the mother of the former president, that Mr Saakashvili was taken from prison “in an unknown direction”. According to the portal, he was to be transferred to a military hospital in Gori. Penitentiary services later reported that the former Georgian president was moved to a prison hospital in Tbilisi.

The Georgian Ministry of Justice has announced that Mr Saakashvili has been admitted to hospital due to his deteriorating health, the Russian TASS agency wrote. Earlier on Monday, his doctor said the medical council unanimously ruled the prisoner needed hospitalisation.

“Research shows that all parameters have worsened. There was a general deterioration in his condition; thus, the council unanimously decided that he needed to be quickly transported for treatment and diagnostics to a multi-profile clinic,” said Mr Saakashvili’s doctor, Nikoloz Kipshidze.

On October 1, Mr Saakashvili returned to Georgia to ”mobilise his supporters to participate in the local elections on October 2.” On the same day, he was arrested and imprisoned, and the authorities announced that he could not count on pardon or extradition to Ukraine.

The politician returned to Georgia despite the final and binding prison sentences. In the years 2004-2007 and 2008-2013, he was convicted of abuse of power while in office. He himself believes that the criminal cases against him, initiated after opponents from the Georgian Dream party came to power, are politically motivated.

Following the arrest, Mr Saakashvili, now a Ukrainian citizen considering himself a political prisoner, began a hunger strike at Rustavi prison. Apsny.ge reported that neither his relatives nor lawyers are allowed to visit the prison.