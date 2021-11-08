Top authorities convene urgent conference on Belarus border crisis

An urgent conference on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border took place at the National Security Bureau on Monday afternoon. It was attended by, among others, PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and head of the National Security Bureau, Paweł Soloch.

“Let’s be clear: today we are dealing with the most difficult situation since the beginning of the conflict on the Polish-Belarusian border,” said the government spokesman Piotr Müller.

According to him, there are from 3,000 to 4,000 migrants near the Polish border, as subsequent transports arrive in Belarus from Arab countries. He stressed that the borders had been attacked in an organised manner and that Poland would strengthen its forces in the region.

During the conference, President Duda discussed with the government the measures to be taken in relation to the migration threat. The meeting also focused on international activities on the matter.

Earlier on Monday, PM Morawiecki ordered a crisis team meeting that discussed the current situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

In the morning, the media published information about a large group of migrants planning to cross the Belarusian border with Poland. Migrants have amassed near the border crossing in Kuźnica. The latest revelations showed that they were trying to enter Poland by force. In the viral video on Twitter, one can see a group of several hundred people, including children, walking along the road with luggage.

On Monday afternoon, the Polish Ministry of Interior and Administration announced that the uniformed services had prevented the migrants’ attempt to force their way to the Polish side of the border south of the border crossing with Belarus in Kuźnica.

“We are prepared for every scenario. Tenacious defence of the border is our priority. We have increased the number of Border Guard officers, policemen and soldiers. We are waiting in full readiness,” wrote the Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński.

Krzysztof Szczerski, Poland’s ambassador to the United Nations, said that due to the deteriorating situation on the eastern border, he was in contact with the ambassadors of the UN’s Security Council members – the US, UK, France, Ireland and Estonia.

Meanwhile, the Baltic states expressed solidarity with Poland in the face of the recent developments on the border with Belarus.