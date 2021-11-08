NS2 is ready to be launched: Gazprom’s manager

“Nord Stream 2 is ready to be launched,” Alexey Finikov, one of Gazprom’s managers, announced on Monday. He also explained that the pipeline’s first line had been filled with technical gas, and the second is already being prepared for filling.

Mr Finikov, who spoke during a teleconference with the project’s investors, did not comment on its certification.

The completion of the construction of the Russian-German gas pipeline was announced in September this year. According to the procedures, the operator of Nord Stream 2 should now provide the German regulator with certificates of compliance with technical standards and get registered as an independent operator.

On October 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “if the German regulator issues the permit ‘tomorrow,’ Russia may start deliveries via Nord Stream 2 the next day.” He also announced that work on filling the pipeline’s second line with technical gas would end in December this year.

Nord Stream 2 is a two-pipe gas pipeline that can transport approximately 55 billion cubic metres of gas annually from Russia along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The investment was dictated by political considerations to bypass Ukraine’s gas transmission system. For this reason, it is highly controversial, as it could become a tool of economic pressure against Central-Eastern Europe.

The construction of the NS2 is strongly opposed by Poland and the Baltic States. Critics of the pipeline indicate that the project would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and extend the Kremlin’s influence over European politics. The project is supported by Germany, Austria and several other EU Member States.