COVID-19: 70 percent of Poles declare willingness to take booster dose

About 70 percent of those already vaccinated against COVID-19 have declared their willingness to take a third, booster dose, according to the study carried out by scientists from centres in Poznań and Warsaw.

“If this result was extrapolated to the entire vaccinated population of Poland, we should expect that about 13 million citizens are determined to apply for another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” stated professor Piotr Rzymski, one of the originators of the research.

The remaining 30 percent that are unwilling to take the booster dose are often younger people, without obesity and comorbid problems, mostly men, as well as people who have experienced more severe side effects after getting inoculated.

In turn, the vast majority of people who get flu vaccinated regularly have wanted a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the study said.

In the group of respondents who had previously received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as many as 65 percent were not interested in a booster dose.

The researchers also wanted to determine if respondents had specific preferences regarding the manufacturer of the third dose of a vaccine.

“Most people opted for mRNA vaccines, with an indication of this production by BioNTech/Pfizer. Among people previously vaccinated with AstraZeneca, only 9 percent declared their willingness to vaccinate themselves with it, and 40 percent clearly indicated mRNA vaccines,” professor Rzymski noted.

The study on the attitude of Poles to a booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 was carried out in September by professors Piotr Rzymski and Barbara Poniedziałek from the Karol Marcinkowski Medical University in Poznań and Andrzej Fal from the Medical Faculty of Collegium Medicum of the Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University in Warsaw. As part of the research, the scholars received some 2,400 responses to their questions.