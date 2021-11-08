PM expresses determination to protect Poland, EU from migrant crisis

"An extraordinary meeting of the government crisis management team is ongoing at the MoD with the participation of all Polish services related to the crisis, which has been caused by Lukashenko's Belarusian regime at the Polish-Belarusian border," Morawiecki said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has said his government is determined to protect the country’s security and that of the whole EU in the face of attempts to force the Polish-Belarusian border en masse.

Hundreds of soldiers and Border Guard officers have been deployed to Poland’s border with Belarus amid heightened migratory pressure the government blames on a policy of Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko regime aimed at destabilising the EU.

Areas adjacent to the border have been under a state of emergency since September 2 and on Monday several attempts were made by a large group of migrants to force the border.

Stanisław Żaryn, director of the National Security Department, tweeted that the largest group so far had tried to force its way into Polish territory and posted a video showing several hundred people walking along a road with luggage.

“The Polish government is determined to and will defend the security of our country and the whole EU, observing our international obligations and particularly bearing in mind state interests and the security of Polish soldiers, Border Guard officers and citizens,” Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

The prime minister called a crisis meeting due to the situation, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński, who is also the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and the head of the National Security Bureau, Paweł Soloch.

“An extraordinary meeting of the government crisis management team is ongoing at the MoD with the participation of all Polish services related to the crisis, which has been caused by Lukashenko’s Belarusian regime at the Polish-Belarusian border,” Morawiecki added.