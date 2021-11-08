Court rejects prosecutor general’s request on nationalist Independence March

The Court of Appeal in Warsaw rejected a request by Poland’s prosecutor general Zbigniew Ziobro to suspend the execution of an earlier court decision to ban a nationalist Independence March in the capital city.

Zbigniew Ziobro, the country’s prosecutor general and also the justice minister, argued that the ban on the Independence March, to be held on Poland’s November 11 Independence Day, “has restricted the constitutional freedom of assembly.”

Two courts have already banned this year’s Independence March. On Friday, the prosecutor general decided to bring an extraordinary appeal before the Supreme Court, requesting the decision prohibiting the registration of the Independence March as a cyclical assembly to be revoked.

In 2020, the Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski banned the march due to epidemic reasons and his decision was upheld by two court decisions. However, the nationalist milieu, who organises the march every year, ignored the rulings and held the event anyway.

The march was rife with acts of vandalism across the capital city as the participants also did not abide by COVID-19 sanitary measures, which all together prompted Trzaskowski to prevent holding the event in November 2021.

Robert Bąkiewicz, an Independence March organiser, has already said the march would take place regardless of court decisions.