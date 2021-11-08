Polish security services stop migrants at border

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The Interior Ministry said on Monday that the security services have stopped migrants from forcing their way into Poland.

Videos released on Monday appear to show hundreds of migrants in Belarus heading to the border, prompting fears of a mass attempt to enter Poland.

“The Polish services have thwarted an attempt by migrants to force their way into the Polish side south of the border crossing in Kuznica,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration wrote on Twitter.

The ministry added that the situation is now under control.

It also released two videos showing police officers, Border Guard officers and soldiers standing along the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border. On the Belarusian side of the border there is a group of migrants.

Later in the day, the Ministry of Defence reported that further attempts had been made to force the border in the region of Kuznica with Polish officers using gas against those trying to enter. A defence ministry video posted on Twitter showed a man on the Belarusian side of the border cutting the fence.

In another post, the ministry published pictures of Belarusian officers standing close to the border fence. “Events in the region of Kuznica are occurring in the presence and under the control of Belarusian services,” the ministry wrote.