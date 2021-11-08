Appeals court rejects prosecutor general’s plea for nationalist march

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

A Warsaw appeals court rejected a request by Poland’s prosecutor general to suspend the execution of an earlier court decision to ban a nationalist march in Warsaw.

Zbigniew Ziobro, the country’s prosecutor general and also the justice minister, argued that the ban on the Independence March, to be held on Poland’s November 11 Independence Day, “has restricted the constitutional freedom of assembly.”

But on Monday the Court of Appeal in Warsaw told PAP that Ziobro’s motion has been dismissed.

Two courts have already banned this year’s Independence March, which would have normally put an end to the dispute.

But in a separate development on Friday the prosecutor general decided to bring an extraordinary appeal before the Supreme Court, requesting the decision prohibiting the registration of the Independence March as a cyclical assembly to be revoked.

In 2020, the Warsaw mayor banned the march due to epidemic reasons and his decision was upheld by two court decisions. However, nationalists ignored the rulings and organised the event anyway, which was once again blighted by far-right violence, and became a high-profile spectacle for ultra-nationalist groups in Poland.

Robert Bakiewicz, an Independence March organiser, has already said the march will take place regardless of court decisions.