Homeland defence act to increase Poland’s safety: Defence Min

In an interview with “Polska Times” daily and its online news website, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak explained the reasons behind the new homeland defence act and clarified the government’s actions and position on the current crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Majority of Poles against reinstating universal conscription

see more

“Our intention was to create a single, comprehensive document codifying defence matters, including the conditions of military service and financing of military matters,” the Defence Minister said. He added that “the act will introduce a new quality to the Polish Army and will raise our defence capabilities to a much higher level. And this is the most important thing in this project”.

When asked about the return of mandatory conscription to military service and the lack of necessary training areas and military equipment needed to increase the size of the army, the head of the Defence Ministry said that reports of this kind are “hysterical”. He denied allegations of the return of mandatory conscription, adding that the bill will introduce a new kind of military service – a 12 month, paid, voluntary military service. In regards to the lack of training areas and equipment the minister said that it is “a baseless criticism, more focused on a political goal than on a real debate about the needs of Polish defence”.

He added that the new bill will provide “scholarships for students of selected civilian studies. In this programme, the student will sign a contract with the Defence Ministry during his studies, and after appropriate training and graduation, he will be promoted to the first officer degree. The military will thus gain officers with a unique education”.

During the interview the Defence Minister was also asked about the crisis on the Polish-Belarusain border and whether the new bill is an impulse reaction to the actions of the Belarusian regime. “We do not act impulsively,” Minister Błaszczak stressed. He also recalled that the Polish government has been consistently strengthening the Polish Military since 2015 because of Poland’s difficult geopolitical position.

New ‘Homeland Defence’ act announced by gov’t

see more

In reference to the crisis on the border he said that “the situation at the border remains intense. (…) This is evidenced by frequent incidents on the border itself. Sometimes they are extremely inflammatory and dangerous. That is how one should treat the intrusion of people with rifles into our territory, the destruction of the fence or firing a signal pistol at Polish soldiers. This is an escalation of the crisis, which is to be in harmony with the increase of migratory pressure, because the regime is constantly taking people to the border. It is an element of hybrid tactics”.

“In addition to physical activities, i.e. controlling the stream of illegal migration and cross-border incidents, the Belarusian services, probably with the support of the Russian side, are conducting a coordinated propaganda and disinformation campaign. Simply put, it is creating a distinct vision of reality. Its purpose is … to undermine trust in the Polish army, services and the state, and to introduce chaos, which is to ultimately destabilise the situation,” Minister Błaszczak added.

However, he emphasised that “over 9,000 soldiers serve on the Polish-Belarusian border”. He stated that “the border must be well protected and the people living in the border areas must feel safe. This is our priority and the most important task of the Polish Army”.

The head of the Defence Ministry concluded his interview by assuring that the construction of a border barrier will begin soon and he wished the Polish military all the best for the upcoming National Independence Day.