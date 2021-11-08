COVID-19: Poles against nationwide lockdown

“Only 1.5 percent of Poles support the introduction of a lockdown throughout the country, but 42.1 percent of respondents are willing to agree to restrictions in regions with the most infections” the latest IBRiS survey for daily “Rzeczpospolita” indicated.

The daily emphasised that Poles are fed up with the limitations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. “And although the number of infections is rising sharply, most believe that the current restrictions are sufficient. Any further restrictions should only be introduced regionally,” the newspaper wrote on Monday.

According to the head of IBRiS, Marcin Duma, Poles fear lockdown the most. “Even the awareness of the number of deaths is not as problematic as the possibility that something could be closed,” he added.

The possible introduction of a lockdown throughout the country is supported by only 1.5 percent of respondents. On the other hand, the number of those who support regional restrictions is high – 42.1 percent of respondents.

“There is also no acceptance for distance education. The re-closure of schools and universities is supported by 12.3 percent of the respondents. The vast majority (43 percent of respondents) believe that the current restrictions are sufficient,” the daily indicated.

According to the poll, 32.4 percent of respondents are accepting of the possible introduction of limits in restaurants or cultural facilities.

Moreover, 38.4 percent of respondents believe compulsory vaccinations should be introduced, and 13 percent believe that this should apply to medical workers, teachers and people who have frequent contact with clients. 35.2 percent of respondents believe that vaccinations should always be voluntary. 12.4 percent of respondents are skeptical about vaccinations and believe they do not work.