PKN head hopeful of drop in fuel prices

Daniel Obajtek, the head of Poland’s oil giant PKN Orlen, has expressed hope that the peak of fuel prices spike in Poland was in the past.

Mr Obajtek also told Polish Radio that according to PKN’s analysis, Poland enjoyed one of the lowest prices in Europe, second only to Bulgaria.

The PKN head assured that the company was doing all it could to optimise fuel prices and that it took a share of the spike on its own shoulders. Mr Obajtek pointed to the oil giant’s efficiency, comparing today’s fuel prices with those of 2012 when they had reached PLN 6 (approximately EUR 1.33 in 2012; EU 1.31 by November 7, 2021) per litre.

He also recalled that the price of a barrel amounted to USD 100 in 2012. Today a barrel sells for USD 85, however, in 2012 USD 1 amounted to PLN 3.20, whereas today (Nov. 7) to PLN 4.

The PKN head said that the good situation was a result of Orlen’s petrol refineries working at over 90 percent power, whereas nine years ago they had been working at 70 percent power. This was due to, as he put it, “unbridled fuel and VAT mafia” whose activities had later been curtailed by the United Right government.

Mr Obajtek also stressed that fuel price was not contingent on inflation and that it consisted of oil price and the cost of various bio-additives which, as he said, soared all over the world by 100 percent.

The PKN head pointed out that the fuel price in Poland depended on worldwide dynamics, mainly on the value of the USD and the price of crude oil, but also on pandemic developments as it was capable of downsizing consumption and the consequent drop in prices. Moreover, it also depends on the decisions of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states related to the oil extraction volume as well as the level of consumption.