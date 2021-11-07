Schools most common place of coronavirus transmission: HM

“Indeed, schools are a place where most coronavirus transmissions take place. We must weigh this up and all the other aspects, when making any decisions,” said on Saturday Health Minister Adam Niedzielski on radio station RMF FM, when asked whether schools should be open due to the epidemic.

“When I talked to the chief sanitary inspector yesterday he gave us information on the characteristics of the outbreaks in Poland, nearly half of the outbreaks happen in schools. There’s over 100,000 people who are at risk of transmission at schools alone,” he said.

He added that in general, in all outbreaks reported to Sanepid (Polish sanitary inspections), there are 120,000 people at risk of transmission. “So indeed schools absolutely dominate,” he added.

He admitted that “we must make decisions where various aspects have to be weighed up.” “On the one hand, of course, there is a limitation of the virus, but on the other hand, there is a relatively low infection rate and harm to children from the coronavirus, but we have already experienced that not going to school, this hybrid or remote mode – has very serious consequences,” explained Mr Niedzielski.