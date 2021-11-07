Migrants at border attack Polish police post

A group of undocumented migrants attacked a post held by Polish police at the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland has been dealing with an increasing number of undocumented Middle Eastern migrants, who have been trying to enter the EU through Belarus.

Belarus has been flying in migrants from the Middle East and the country’s security services have then aided the migrants in attempts to illegally cross into Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Experts say it’s an example of hybrid warfare, which aims to destabilise the countries that have been most active in aiding the Belarusian opposition.

Since August, there have been over 28,500 attempts to illegally cross the border between the countries.

Minister of the Interior Mariusz Kamiński announced that construction of a wall along the Polish-Belarusian border will start this year.