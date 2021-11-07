Poland condemns Iraqi PM assassination attempt: MFA spokesperson

“Poland strongly condemns tonight’s attack on the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi,” the Polish MFA’s spokesperson Łukasz Jasina wrote in a statement published on Sunday on the ministry’s official website.

The attempted assassination took place on Saturday/Sunday night.

“We reject all destabilisation attempts, terror acts and any actions aimed against democratisation of the Republic of Iraq,” the statement reads.

In the name of the MFA, Mr Jasina went on to “call on all parties to refrain from violence, to preserve peace, to act responsibly and to undertake political dialogue, for the sake of de-escalation of tensions, safety of all Iraqi citizens and stability in the region.”

The incident unfolded as an aerial drone attack on PM al-Kadhimi’s Baghdad residence where he was staying for the night. Coming in the wake of a general election dispute stirred by Iran-backed militias, the development raised tensions in Iraq.

PM Al-Kadhimi avoided harm, although Reuters reported, based on security sources, that at least six members of the would-be victim’s personal protection force incurred wounds.

The PM’s survival also resulted from the security shooting down two out of three drones launched to carry out the attack. Only one unit hit the residence.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

Al-Kadhimi appealed for calm and restraint in a post on Twitter.

“I’m doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq,” he said. Later he appeared on Iraqi television. Seated behind a desk wearing a white shirt, with a composed air, he told viewers that “cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and don’t build a future.”

Iraqi President Barham Salih dubbed the attack “terrorist aggression” and a “heinous crime” against Iraq. “This requires unity against the evildoers targeting the security of this country and its people’s safety,” President Salih tweeted.

The attack was also condemned by the US, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Al Jazeera’s Baghdad-based reporter Mahmoud Abdelwahed said residents of the city had heard explosions and gunfire from the capital’s Green Zone on Sunday and that security had been tightened in and around the central district.

He went on to say that a spokesman for the pro-Iran militias, known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, said he was “very sceptical of the assassination attempt”, saying that “this is just made up by the government in a bid to put blame on the protesters”.