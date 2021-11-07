Undocumented immigrants at the border are “cannon fodder”: Deputy FM

“Undocumented immigrants at the border are used as “cannon fodder”. Lukashenka’s regime brings them to his country, and later unscrupulously, endangering the lives and health of these people, uses them to exert pressure on the EU,”Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Szymon Szynkowski Sęk told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) during his two-day visit to Madrid on November 4-5.

The Deputy Minister conducted political consultations with the Spanish Secretary of State for EU Affairs Juan Gonzalez Barba and representatives of the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office, including the director of the country’s EU Presidency Coordination Office, Aurora Mejia. The visit also included a meeting with the Spanish Polonia to mark National Independence Day.

“In talks with our EU partners, we call for EU solidarity in the face of the migration crisis, both on the southern and eastern borders of the EU, where migration pressure is used as an element of political pressure not only on Poland, but on the entire EU,” he stressed. “If the imported immigrants are not perceived as an element of pressure, they may become an effective tool of the Lukashenka regime,” he added.

According to the Deputy Minister, political solidarity towards the migration problem is currently more important than the issue of EU financial support for the construction of additional dams on the Polish-Belarusian border. He emphasised that such a barrier must be built as soon as possible, “without getting bogged down in political consultations.”

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that some of the opposition in Poland did not seem to understand this problem, directing the public’s attention to alleged violations of human rights or humanitarian issues. “In this way, Alexander Lukashenka gains additional allies to put pressure on EU countries and Poland,” he assessed.

The Deputy Minister also talked about the reforms of the judicial system in both countries. “According to Juan Gonzalez Barba, State Secretary for the European Union at the Council of Ministers, reforms of the judiciary system introduced in Spain also faced reservations from Brussels, and some elements of it were changed,” he said.

“I would like to emphasise that all disputes should be resolved in the spirit of dialogue and with respect for the EU Treaties, and not by methods of financial blackmail, such as withholding European funds that are due to Poland” he stated, adding that “there is no consent to exert political pressure”. The deputy minister recalled that currently 80 percent of Polish society supports Poland’s presence in the EU, but he warned that “such methods” may lead to greater Euroscepticism as the EU does not maintain the same standards for all the EU states.

He said that Poland and Spain have good relations and have many common interests, including military cooperation within NATO, adding that Spain is interested in developing mutual relations with Poland and the Visegrad Group.

The Deputy Minister also met with the Polish Polonia. He underlined that support for Polish diaspora education is a priority for the government.” He informed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pursues a policy aimed at facilitating contacts with countries with Polish diaspora, for example through Internet programs such as “Poland in Your Home” or “Discover Poland”.