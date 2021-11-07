Poland reports 12,493 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 24 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 12,493 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 15,190 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 9,788 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 9,473 recorded the day prior, including 857 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,412 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 376,479 people are under quarantine. So far 2,744,315 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 39,459,792 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 20,056,333 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.