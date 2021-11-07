COVID-19: 12,493 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 12,493 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,104,220 including 282,148 still active. The number of active cases was 277,688 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 24 new fatalities, of which nine were due to COVID-19 alone and 15 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 77,757.

According to the ministry, a total of 376,479 people are quarantined and 2,744,315 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 282,148 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

39,459,792 vaccinations have been administered so far, including 20,352,407 first doses and 17,820,927 second doses or the J&J solution. The number of fully vaccinated citizens amounts to 20,056,333.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 857 out of 1,412 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 250,370,903 coronavirus cases, 5,062,335 deaths and 226,626,914 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 47,313,412. India has the second most with 34,354,966 cases and Brazil third with 21,874,324.