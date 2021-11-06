Polish miners protest EU’s climate regulations

Dozens of Polish miners gathered in front of the Representative Office of the European Commission in Warsaw to protest the latest climate policy about to be imposed by the European Union.

The motto of the protest was “‘Yes’ to the sovereign Polish energy industry. ‘No’ to high prices for electricity and heating”.

Several hundred people participated in the protest, which was organised by the Federation of Trade Unions of the PGE Capital Group, Poland’s largest energy sector company. According to the protesters, the EU’s climate policy will lead to the decline of the Polish economy and drastic price hikes for goods and services.

The protesters submitted a petition containing their postulates to a representative of the European Commission.