Wolves in Poland need to cry wolf

Despite being a protected species, every year, over 140 wolves fall victim to illegal shooting or trapping in Poland.

Since 1998, wolves have been designated as protected species in Poland, yet, rangers would still find dead animals in the forests.

To assess the scale of wolf poaching in the country, researchers from the Association for Nature WOLF, the Roztocze National Park, the Faculty of Biology of the University of Warsaw, and the Mammal Research Institute of the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAN) analysed the data related to the wolves that were illegally killed over the last two decades and mathematically modelled telemetric data gathered during the study. The results of the project have been published in the Biological Conservation journal. The research indicates that annually over 140 wolves are illegally shot or die in animal traps.

To ensure that wolves are adequately protected, the researchers postulate the need for the implementation of multifaceted preventive actions. They suggest stricter fines and regulations that would better reflect the destruction of the environment and the loss of ecosystemic services provided by wolves, such as the eradication of small agricultural predators. Furthermore, the scientists indicate the need for specialised training for the police, public prosecutors, and judges that would be focused on the particulars of these types of cases, and the methods of investigating such crimes. The scientists also postulate that special forces be established for the protection of wild animals.