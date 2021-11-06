Can genetics find the cause of Chopin’s death?

Chopin died in Paris in 1849. According to his will, his heart was removed and secured so that it could return to Poland.

Public domain

In this edition of The Debrief, we speak to genetics Professor Michał Witt about how we can finally ascertain the cause of death of Poland’s most beloved composer, Fryderyk Chopin.

In this week’s show, we’ll be speaking to a genetics professor from Poznań, Professor Witt, who states that genetic tests could help fully understand how the Polish nation’s most famous composer Chopin died.

It is common knowledge that Chopin was a sickly man throughout his life, but what got him in the end?

In this week’s review:

Over 4,300 illegal immigrants detained in Poland over 3 months

Nato calls on Belarus to observe international law

Poland’s central bank raises reference interest rate by 75 bps

Is there anything you want to hear or read about? Why not drop me a line? You can get in touch with the show by writing to [email protected], and please remember to share, like and subscribe to The Debrief!